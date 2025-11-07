Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Expedia Group (EXPE) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Expedia (EXPE) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Expedia is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 195 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Expedia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPE's full-year earnings has moved 2.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that EXPE has returned about 17.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 7.3%. This means that Expedia is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Hennes & Mauritz AB (HNNMY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 40.4%.

For Hennes & Mauritz AB, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Expedia belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.2% so far this year, meaning that EXPE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Hennes & Mauritz AB, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 38-stock industry is ranked #42. The industry has moved -19.5% so far this year.

Expedia and Hennes & Mauritz AB could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hennes & Mauritz AB (HNNMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

