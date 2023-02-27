Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Expedia Group (EXPE) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Expedia (EXPE) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Expedia is one of 226 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Expedia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXPE's full-year earnings has moved 7.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that EXPE has returned about 19.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 4.2% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Expedia is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Ulta Beauty (ULTA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.9%.

In Ulta Beauty's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Expedia belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.7% so far this year, meaning that EXPE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ulta Beauty falls under the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 20 stocks and is ranked #97. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.4%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Expedia and Ulta Beauty as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

