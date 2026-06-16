Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Etsy (ETSY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Etsy (ETSY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Etsy is one of 189 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Etsy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ETSY's full-year earnings has moved 21.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ETSY has returned about 30.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 1.7%. This shows that Etsy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Sonic Automotive (SAH) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 35.3%.

Over the past three months, Sonic Automotive's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Etsy belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 33 individual companies and currently sits at #109 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.2% this year, meaning that ETSY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Sonic Automotive falls under the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #167. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.3%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Etsy and Sonic Automotive. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.