Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Envela (ELA) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Envela Corporation (ELA) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Envela Corporation is one of 196 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Envela Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ELA's full-year earnings has moved 16.7% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ELA has returned 8.6% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 6.7%. As we can see, Envela Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Sonic Automotive (SAH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 14.4%.

Over the past three months, Sonic Automotive's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Envela Corporation belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, a group that includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #197 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 13.3% so far this year, so ELA is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Sonic Automotive falls under the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #97. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1.5%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Envela Corporation and Sonic Automotive. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Envela Corporation (ELA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.