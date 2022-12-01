Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Dillard's (DDS) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Dillard's (DDS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dillard's is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 227 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Dillard's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDS' full-year earnings has moved 14.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, DDS has gained about 46.8% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -22%. This means that Dillard's is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Dollar General (DG) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.4%.

For Dollar General, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dillard's belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, a group that includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 3.6% so far this year, so DDS is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Dollar General belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #32. The industry has moved -4.7% year to date.

Dillard's and Dollar General could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

