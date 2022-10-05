Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Dillard's (DDS) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Dillard's (DDS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Dillard's is one of 227 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Dillard's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDS' full-year earnings has moved 36.9% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, DDS has moved about 20.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 23.7% on average. This shows that Dillard's is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Performance Food Group (PFGC). The stock is up 1.2% year-to-date.

In Performance Food Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dillard's belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 22.8% so far this year, so DDS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Performance Food Group, however, belongs to the Food - Natural Foods Products industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #57. The industry has moved -2.3% so far this year.

Dillard's and Performance Food Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





