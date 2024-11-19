Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dick's Sporting Goods is one of 210 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKS' full-year earnings has moved 1.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, DKS has moved about 36.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 24.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Dick's Sporting Goods is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Tapestry (TPR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 53.6%.

The consensus estimate for Tapestry's current year EPS has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Dick's Sporting Goods belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #145 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 7.4% so far this year, so DKS is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Tapestry falls under the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this industry has 39 stocks and is ranked #80. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +9.2%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Dick's Sporting Goods and Tapestry. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

