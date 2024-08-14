Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Dick's Sporting Goods is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 209 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKS' full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, DKS has moved about 46.5% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 8.8%. This shows that Dick's Sporting Goods is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 38.9%.

In Texas Roadhouse's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Dick's Sporting Goods belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 11.5% so far this year, so DKS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Texas Roadhouse falls under the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this industry has 43 stocks and is ranked #169. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -1.1%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Dick's Sporting Goods and Texas Roadhouse. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

