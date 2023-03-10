Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Dick's Sporting Goods is one of 227 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKS' full-year earnings has moved 11.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DKS has moved about 24.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 1.9%. As we can see, Dick's Sporting Goods is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, MercadoLibre (MELI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 42%.

In MercadoLibre's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Dick's Sporting Goods is a member of the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 21 individual companies and currently sits at #85 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.2% so far this year, so DKS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

MercadoLibre, however, belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #72. The industry has moved +6.5% so far this year.

Dick's Sporting Goods and MercadoLibre could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.