Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Dick's Sporting Goods is one of 227 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Dick's Sporting Goods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DKS' full-year earnings has moved 6.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that DKS has returned about 0.6% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -27.9%. This shows that Dick's Sporting Goods is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Titan Machinery (TITN). The stock is up 4.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery's current year EPS has increased 22.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Dick's Sporting Goods belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 19.4% this year, meaning that DKS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Titan Machinery belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #74. The industry has moved -9.5% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Dick's Sporting Goods and Titan Machinery as they could maintain their solid performance.

