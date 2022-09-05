Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Designer Brands (DBI) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Designer Brands (DBI) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Designer Brands is one of 229 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Designer Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBI's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, DBI has gained about 14.6% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -21.1%. This shows that Designer Brands is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 23.8%.

Over the past three months, Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 86.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Designer Brands is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #211 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 41.5% so far this year, meaning that DBI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #137. The industry has moved -25.5% year to date.

Designer Brands and Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.







