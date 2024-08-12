Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Deckers Outdoor (DECK) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Deckers (DECK) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Deckers is one of 209 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DECK's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, DECK has moved about 33.2% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 6.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Deckers is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Gap (GPS). The stock has returned 8.3% year-to-date.

For Gap, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 30.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Deckers belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.5% this year, meaning that DECK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Gap is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Deckers and Gap as they could maintain their solid performance.

