Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Darden Restaurants (DRI) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Darden Restaurants (DRI) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Darden Restaurants is one of 226 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Darden Restaurants is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRI's full-year earnings has moved 1.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, DRI has returned 7.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 24.3% on average. This means that Darden Restaurants is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Jumia Technologies (JMIA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.3%.

Over the past three months, Jumia Technologies' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Darden Restaurants belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.6% so far this year, so DRI is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Jumia Technologies belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 42-stock industry is currently ranked #65. The industry has moved -38% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Darden Restaurants and Jumia Technologies. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

