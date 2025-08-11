Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is one of 202 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBRL's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CBRL has returned 8.3% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 6.3%. This shows that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Sprouts Farmers (SFM). The stock has returned 17.3% year-to-date.

In Sprouts Farmers' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #188 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.9% this year, meaning that CBRL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Sprouts Farmers falls under the Food - Natural Foods Products industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #31. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.6%.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Sprouts Farmers as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (SFM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.