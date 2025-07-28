Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Coupang (CPNG) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Coupang, Inc. is one of 204 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Coupang, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CPNG's full-year earnings has moved 2.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CPNG has returned about 37.6% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 6.9%. As we can see, Coupang, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Etsy (ETSY). The stock has returned 18.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Etsy's current year EPS has increased 7.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Coupang, Inc. belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.4% so far this year, meaning that CPNG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Etsy is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Coupang, Inc. and Etsy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

