Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBDBY) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has CBD (CBDBY) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

CBD is one of 196 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CBD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CBDBY's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CBDBY has returned about 118.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 5.6% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that CBD is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Dillard's (DDS) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 50.1%.

For Dillard's, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, CBD is a member of the Retail - Supermarkets industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.9% so far this year, so CBDBY is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Dillard's falls under the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #5. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +46%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to CBD and Dillard's as they could maintain their solid performance.

