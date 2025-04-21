Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Compagnie Financiere Richemont (CFRUY) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 210 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CFRUY's full-year earnings has moved 5.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, CFRUY has gained about 10.4% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 8.1%. This means that Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Kingfisher PLC (KGFHY). The stock has returned 15.7% year-to-date.

For Kingfisher PLC, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 30.8% so far this year, so CFRUY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Kingfisher PLC, however, belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 17-stock industry is ranked #148. The industry has moved -17.9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG and Kingfisher PLC as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

