Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Compagnie Financiere Richemont (CFRUY) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is one of 221 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CFRUY's full-year earnings has moved 1.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CFRUY has moved about 32.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 7.8%. As we can see, Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Chuy's Holdings (CHUY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 20.9%.

The consensus estimate for Chuy's Holdings' current year EPS has increased 12.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG is a member of the Retail - Jewelry industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #200 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.5% so far this year, meaning that CFRUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Chuy's Holdings belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 40-stock industry is currently ranked #57. The industry has moved +12.3% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG and Chuy's Holdings as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

