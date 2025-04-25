Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging CHOW TAI FOOK (CJEWY) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has CHOW TAI FOOK (CJEWY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CHOW TAI FOOK is one of 210 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CHOW TAI FOOK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CJEWY's full-year earnings has moved 20.4% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CJEWY has moved about 32.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -4%. This shows that CHOW TAI FOOK is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Nordstrom (JWN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.3%.

In Nordstrom's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, CHOW TAI FOOK is a member of the Retail - Jewelry industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 26.4% so far this year, so CJEWY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Nordstrom falls under the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #154. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -25.3%.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on CHOW TAI FOOK and Nordstrom as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CHOW TAI FOOK (CJEWY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.