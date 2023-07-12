Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is one of 221 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG's full-year earnings has moved 6.5% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, CMG has returned 48% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 15.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Chipotle Mexican Grill is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Carvana (CVNA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 650.4%.

In Carvana's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 25.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Chipotle Mexican Grill belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11% so far this year, meaning that CMG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Carvana belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #160. The industry has moved +32.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Chipotle Mexican Grill and Carvana. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

