Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Chipotle Mexican Grill is one of 219 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMG's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CMG has moved about 48.6% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 10.8%. This means that Chipotle Mexican Grill is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Fastenal (FAST). The stock is up 17% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Fastenal's current year EPS has increased 2.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Chipotle Mexican Grill belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.8% so far this year, so CMG is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Fastenal belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #22. The industry has moved +1.8% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Chipotle Mexican Grill and Fastenal as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

