Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Chico's FAS (CHS) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Chico's FAS (CHS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Chico's FAS is one of 227 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Chico's FAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHS' full-year earnings has moved 7.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CHS has moved about 4.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 24.9% on average. As we can see, Chico's FAS is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Vivint Smart Home (VVNT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 21.5%.

Over the past three months, Vivint Smart Home's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 36.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Chico's FAS is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 36.9% so far this year, meaning that CHS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Vivint Smart Home falls under the Retail - Consumer Electronics industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #46. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -24.5%.

Chico's FAS and Vivint Smart Home could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

