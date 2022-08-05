Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Chico's FAS (CHS) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Chico's FAS (CHS) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Chico's FAS is one of 229 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Chico's FAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CHS' full-year earnings has moved 55.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that CHS has returned about 7.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 16.9%. This shows that Chico's FAS is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Penske Automotive (PAG) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 8.5%.

For Penske Automotive, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Chico's FAS belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #173 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 38.8% so far this year, so CHS is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Penske Automotive belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry. This 10-stock industry is currently ranked #41. The industry has moved -2.9% year to date.

Chico's FAS and Penske Automotive could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

