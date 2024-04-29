Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Cava Group (CAVA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Cava Group is one of 215 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Cava Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAVA's full-year earnings has moved 61.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that CAVA has returned about 60.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 8.1% on average. This means that Cava Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG). The stock has returned 39.4% year-to-date.

In Chipotle Mexican Grill's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cava Group belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #143 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.1% so far this year, so CAVA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Chipotle Mexican Grill is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Cava Group and Chipotle Mexican Grill as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

