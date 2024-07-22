Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Cava Group (CAVA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cava Group is one of 210 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Cava Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAVA's full-year earnings has moved 39.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that CAVA has returned about 86.1% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 11.5%. This means that Cava Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 40.3%.

Over the past three months, Texas Roadhouse's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cava Group belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #157 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.7% this year, meaning that CAVA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Texas Roadhouse is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cava Group and Texas Roadhouse as they could maintain their solid performance.

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH)

