Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Casey's General Stores (CASY) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Casey's General Stores (CASY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Casey's General Stores is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 195 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Casey's General Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CASY has moved about 38.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 2.6%. This means that Casey's General Stores is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV (WMMVY). The stock is up 26.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV's current year EPS has increased 0.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Casey's General Stores belongs to the Retail - Convenience Stores industry, a group that includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.6% this year, meaning that CASY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV, however, belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #70. The industry has moved +12.3% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Casey's General Stores and Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

