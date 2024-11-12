Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Casey's General Stores (CASY) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Casey's General Stores (CASY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Casey's General Stores is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 210 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Casey's General Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY's full-year earnings has moved 1.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CASY has moved about 49.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 26.8% on average. This shows that Casey's General Stores is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cava Group (CAVA). The stock has returned 243.9% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Cava Group's current year EPS has increased 26.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Casey's General Stores belongs to the Retail - Convenience Stores industry, a group that includes 1 individual companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 49.6% this year, meaning that CASY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Cava Group, however, belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #68. The industry has moved +9.1% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Casey's General Stores and Cava Group as they could maintain their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.