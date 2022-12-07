Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Casey's General Stores (CASY) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Casey's General Stores (CASY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Casey's General Stores is one of 227 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Casey's General Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CASY's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CASY has moved about 16.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 24.9%. This means that Casey's General Stores is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Tecnoglass (TGLS). The stock has returned 16.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass' current year EPS has increased 23.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Casey's General Stores is a member of the Retail - Convenience Stores industry, which includes 2 individual companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.5% so far this year, so CASY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Tecnoglass belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry. This 8-stock industry is currently ranked #46. The industry has moved -20.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Casey's General Stores and Tecnoglass as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY)

Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS)

