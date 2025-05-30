Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Carvana (CVNA) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Carvana (CVNA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Carvana is one of 207 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Carvana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVNA's full-year earnings has moved 40.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CVNA has returned 57.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 1.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Carvana is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Sprouts Farmers (SFM) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 31.8%.

The consensus estimate for Sprouts Farmers' current year EPS has increased 8.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Carvana belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.3% this year, meaning that CVNA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Sprouts Farmers falls under the Food - Natural Foods Products industry. Currently, this industry has 6 stocks and is ranked #58. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +17.6%.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Carvana and Sprouts Farmers as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

