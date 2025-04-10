Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Carvana (CVNA) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Carvana (CVNA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Carvana is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 210 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carvana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVNA's full-year earnings has moved 30.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, CVNA has moved about 8.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -5.6%. This means that Carvana is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY). The stock is up 0.7% year-to-date.

In Industria de Diseno Textil SA's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Carvana is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.8% this year, meaning that CVNA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 42-stock industry is ranked #144. The industry has moved -25% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Carvana and Industria de Diseno Textil SA. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

