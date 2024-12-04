Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Carvana (CVNA) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Carvana (CVNA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Carvana is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 212 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Carvana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVNA's full-year earnings has moved 335.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, CVNA has moved about 383.1% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 31.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Carvana is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, PSQ Holdings, Inc. (PSQH), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 45.6%.

Over the past three months, PSQ Holdings, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Carvana is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 37.7% so far this year, so CVNA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Carvana and PSQ Holdings, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.