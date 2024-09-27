Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Carvana (CVNA) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Carvana (CVNA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Carvana is one of 211 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #14 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carvana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVNA's full-year earnings has moved 138.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CVNA has returned about 223.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 21.6%. This means that Carvana is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

JD.com, Inc. (JD) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 31.5%.

Over the past three months, JD.com, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Carvana is a member of the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26.7% so far this year, so CVNA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. JD.com, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Carvana and JD.com, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

