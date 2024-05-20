Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Carvana (CVNA) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Carvana (CVNA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Carvana is one of 212 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Carvana is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVNA's full-year earnings has moved 72% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, CVNA has returned 122% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 11.8% on average. This means that Carvana is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 32.4%.

Over the past three months, Dick's Sporting Goods' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Carvana belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 37 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.8% this year, meaning that CVNA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Dick's Sporting Goods belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. This 19-stock industry is currently ranked #86. The industry has moved +4.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Carvana and Dick's Sporting Goods as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.