Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Carrols Restaurant Group is one of 218 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Carrols Restaurant Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAST's full-year earnings has moved 59.7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, TAST has returned 19.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 4.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Carrols Restaurant Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.4%.

In Urban Outfitters' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carrols Restaurant Group belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.9% so far this year, so TAST is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Urban Outfitters falls under the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this industry has 42 stocks and is ranked #112. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.4%.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Carrols Restaurant Group and Urban Outfitters as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.