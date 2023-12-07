Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Carrols Restaurant Group is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Carrols Restaurant Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAST's full-year earnings has moved 13.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, TAST has returned 447.8% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 21.3%. This shows that Carrols Restaurant Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Wingstop (WING). The stock has returned 79.5% year-to-date.

In Wingstop's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 10.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carrols Restaurant Group belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.3% this year, meaning that TAST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Wingstop is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Carrols Restaurant Group and Wingstop as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

