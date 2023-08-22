Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Carrols Restaurant Group is one of 220 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carrols Restaurant Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAST's full-year earnings has moved 217.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, TAST has moved about 439.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 16.2%. This means that Carrols Restaurant Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Urban Outfitters (URBN). The stock is up 49.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters' current year EPS has increased 14.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carrols Restaurant Group belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.3% this year, meaning that TAST is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Urban Outfitters belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #78. The industry has moved -1.1% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Carrols Restaurant Group and Urban Outfitters as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

