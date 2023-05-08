Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Carrols Restaurant Group is one of 220 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Carrols Restaurant Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAST's full-year earnings has moved 38.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, TAST has moved about 206.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 7.6% on average. This means that Carrols Restaurant Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Tecnoglass (TGLS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 49.1%.

Over the past three months, Tecnoglass' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 18.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Carrols Restaurant Group belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14% so far this year, so TAST is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Tecnoglass, however, belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #30. The industry has moved -0.6% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Carrols Restaurant Group and Tecnoglass as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.