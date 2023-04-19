Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Carrols Restaurant Group is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Carrols Restaurant Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TAST's full-year earnings has moved 37.5% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that TAST has returned about 127.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 7.1%. This means that Carrols Restaurant Group is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Tecnoglass (TGLS). The stock has returned 44.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Tecnoglass' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Carrols Restaurant Group is a member of the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 40 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.6% so far this year, so TAST is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Tecnoglass falls under the Building Products - Retail industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #23. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +1%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Carrols Restaurant Group and Tecnoglass. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

