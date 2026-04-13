Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Carrefour (CRRFY) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Carrefour SA (CRRFY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Carrefour SA is one of 186 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carrefour SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRRFY's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that CRRFY has returned about 15.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0.4%. This shows that Carrefour SA is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Casey's General Stores (CASY). The stock has returned 33.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Casey's General Stores' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Carrefour SA belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #77 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.8% so far this year, so CRRFY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Casey's General Stores falls under the Retail - Convenience Stores industry. Currently, this industry has 2 stocks and is ranked #95. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +30.5%.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Carrefour SA and Casey's General Stores as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Carrefour SA (CRRFY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.