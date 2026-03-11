Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Carrefour (CRRFY) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Carrefour SA (CRRFY) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Carrefour SA is one of 195 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Carrefour SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRRFY's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CRRFY has gained about 5.7% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of -0.5%. As we can see, Carrefour SA is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Casey's General Stores (CASY) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.8%.

Over the past three months, Casey's General Stores' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Carrefour SA belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.4% this year, meaning that CRRFY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Casey's General Stores belongs to the Retail - Convenience Stores industry. This 2-stock industry is currently ranked #27. The industry has moved +20.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Carrefour SA and Casey's General Stores as they could maintain their solid performance.

