Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging CarMax (KMX) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is CarMax (KMX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

CarMax is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 221 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. CarMax is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KMX's full-year earnings has moved 24.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, KMX has moved about 36.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 17%. As we can see, CarMax is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Urban Outfitters (URBN) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 44.2%.

The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters' current year EPS has increased 10.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, CarMax belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #126 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.3% so far this year, meaning that KMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Urban Outfitters belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. This 44-stock industry is currently ranked #196. The industry has moved -2.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track CarMax and Urban Outfitters. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CarMax, Inc. (KMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.