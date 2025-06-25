Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Canada Goose (GOOS) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Canada Goose (GOOS) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Canada Goose is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 209 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Canada Goose is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GOOS' full-year earnings has moved 2.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that GOOS has returned about 16% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 2.6% on average. This shows that Canada Goose is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 23.8%.

In Sportsman's Warehouse's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Canada Goose belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #187 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 15.2% this year, meaning that GOOS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Sportsman's Warehouse is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Canada Goose and Sportsman's Warehouse. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

