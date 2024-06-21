Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Burlington Stores (BURL) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Burlington Stores (BURL) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Burlington Stores is one of 213 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Burlington Stores is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BURL's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, BURL has gained about 22.2% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 12.5%. As we can see, Burlington Stores is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Carvana (CVNA). The stock is up 107.5% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Carvana's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 77.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Burlington Stores belongs to the Retail - Discount Stores industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18.1% so far this year, meaning that BURL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Carvana belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry. This 37-stock industry is currently ranked #73. The industry has moved +17.6% year to date.

Burlington Stores and Carvana could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

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Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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