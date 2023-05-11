Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Burberry Group (BURBY) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Burberry Group PLC (BURBY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Burberry Group PLC is one of 220 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Burberry Group PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BURBY's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BURBY has moved about 30.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 8.1%. As we can see, Burberry Group PLC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY). The stock has returned 27.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG's current year EPS has increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Burberry Group PLC is a member of the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #218 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.3% so far this year, so BURBY is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG belongs to the Retail - Jewelry industry. This 6-stock industry is currently ranked #184. The industry has moved -12.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Burberry Group PLC and Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Burberry Group PLC (BURBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (CFRUY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.