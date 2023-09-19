Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Builders FirstSource (BLDR) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Builders FirstSource (BLDR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Builders FirstSource is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 220 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLDR's full-year earnings has moved 35.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BLDR has moved about 99% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 17.8% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Builders FirstSource is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Group 1 Automotive (GPI). The stock is up 47.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Group 1 Automotive's current year EPS has increased 8.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Builders FirstSource belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.1% this year, meaning that BLDR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Group 1 Automotive falls under the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #31. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +33.6%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Builders FirstSource and Group 1 Automotive. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

