Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Builders FirstSource (BLDR) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Builders FirstSource (BLDR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Builders FirstSource is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 219 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLDR's full-year earnings has moved 44.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BLDR has gained about 94.2% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 13%. This means that Builders FirstSource is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Urban Outfitters (URBN). The stock has returned 40.6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Urban Outfitters' current year EPS has increased 10.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Builders FirstSource is a member of the Building Products - Retail industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #23 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.1% so far this year, meaning that BLDR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Urban Outfitters, however, belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. Currently, this 44-stock industry is ranked #205. The industry has moved -3.2% so far this year.

Builders FirstSource and Urban Outfitters could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.