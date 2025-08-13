Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging BuildABear Workshop (BBW) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Build-A-Bear (BBW) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Build-A-Bear is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 202 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Build-A-Bear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBW's full-year earnings has moved 1.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that BBW has returned about 21% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 7.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Build-A-Bear is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY). The stock is up 17.7% year-to-date.

For J. Sainsbury PLC, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Build-A-Bear belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 8.2% so far this year, so BBW is performing better in this area.

J. Sainsbury PLC, however, belongs to the Retail - Supermarkets industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #185. The industry has moved +15.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Build-A-Bear and J. Sainsbury PLC. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J. Sainsbury PLC (JSAIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.