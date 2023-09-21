Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging BuildABear Workshop (BBW) This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Build-A-Bear (BBW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Build-A-Bear is one of 220 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Build-A-Bear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBW's full-year earnings has moved 3.3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BBW has moved about 19.4% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 15.9%. This means that Build-A-Bear is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Kura Sushi (KRUS). The stock is up 47.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi's current year EPS has increased 104.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Build-A-Bear belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #112 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 13.4% this year, meaning that BBW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Kura Sushi belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #57. The industry has moved +4.5% year to date.

Build-A-Bear and Kura Sushi could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

