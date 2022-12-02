Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging BuildABear Workshop (BBW) This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Build-A-Bear (BBW) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Build-A-Bear is one of 227 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Build-A-Bear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBW's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BBW has moved about 24.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 22.5%. This means that Build-A-Bear is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY). The stock has returned 21.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, O'Reilly Automotive's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Build-A-Bear belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11.6% this year, meaning that BBW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, O'Reilly Automotive belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #171. The industry has moved -1.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Build-A-Bear and O'Reilly Automotive as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

