Are Retail-Wholesale Stocks Lagging Brinker International (EAT) This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Brinker International (EAT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Brinker International is one of 209 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Brinker International is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for EAT's full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, EAT has gained about 55.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 12.2% on average. This means that Brinker International is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (PROSY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 22.5%.

The consensus estimate for Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR's current year EPS has increased 10.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Brinker International belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.7% so far this year, so EAT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR falls under the Internet - Commerce industry. Currently, this industry has 37 stocks and is ranked #73. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.4%.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Brinker International and Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Prosus N.V. Sponsored ADR (PROSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.